80-year-old U.S. Coast Guard cutter docks in Charleston

Crews prepare the USCGC Eagle for tours in Charleston. (Source: Facebook) Crews prepare the USCGC Eagle for tours in Charleston. (Source: Facebook)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

An old warship with the U.S. Coast Guard will dock in downtown Charleston and be available for tours this weekend. 

The Cutter Eagle is a massive, 295-foot long ship that was built for the German Navy 80 years ago. 

Taken by the United States as a war prize after World War II, the tall ship now has a new purpose — to the train future officers of the U.S Coast Guard. 

The Eagle is the largest tall ship flying the American flag and the only active square-rigger in the U.S.

To maneuver the Eagle, the crew handles more than 22,000 sq. ft. of sail and 5 miles of rigging.

Free public tours are available Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Union Pier Terminal, 32 Washington Street 

The cutter will depart Sunday after tours and head up to Baltimore.

