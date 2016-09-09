80-year-old U.S. Coast Guard cutter docks in Charleston

An old warship with the U.S. Coast Guard will dock in downtown Charleston and be available for tours this weekend.

The Cutter Eagle is a massive, 295-foot long ship that was built for the German Navy 80 years ago.

Taken by the United States as a war prize after World War II, the tall ship now has a new purpose — to the train future officers of the U.S Coast Guard.

The Eagle is the largest tall ship flying the American flag and the only active square-rigger in the U.S.



To maneuver the Eagle, the crew handles more than 22,000 sq. ft. of sail and 5 miles of rigging.

Free public tours are available Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Union Pier Terminal, 32 Washington Street



The cutter will depart Sunday after tours and head up to Baltimore.

