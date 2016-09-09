Lockdown lifted for 4 CCSD schools after call of shots fired nearby

A code-yellow lockdown for four Charleston County schools has been lifted after the sound of a blown transformer prompted a report of possible shots fired.

Charleston County dispatchers said they received a call of shots fired on the 5000 block of West Enterprise Street at 7:44 a.m.

A lockdown was put into effect just as a precaution at 7:45 a.m. for nearby Academic Magnet High School, Charleston County School of the Arts, North Charleston Creative Arts and Liberty Hill Academy.

The lockdown was lifted at 8:15 a.m., Charleston County Schools spokesman Andy Pruitt Said.

After investigating, officers said a transformer had blown in the area.

