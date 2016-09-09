Deputies: 2 teens detained after brownies make students sick

Two students were arrested after allegedly selling brownies laced with marijuana at school.

According to the Colleton County Sheriffs Office, a student ingested a brownie and got sick. That person was then transported to Colleton Medical Center. Two other students were treated there afterward.

CCSO believes the baked goods were laced with marijuana, however they do not have any testing confirmed yet. The Colleton County School District reports other drugs may have been in the brownies.

It is currently spirit week at Colleton County High School. CCSD and CCSO both reported this incident was isolated and is not related to spirit week in any way.

Investigators say they are holding two teenage girls responsible. They are currently at the Columbia Juvenile Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation. CCSO said it is waiting on more interviews and in-depth details to have an exact determination.

