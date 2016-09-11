Fake Facebook page claims school is canceled

Officials are letting people know Summerville High School will be open this week after a fake Facebook page claimed it wasn't.

The fake page, made to look just like the Dorchester School District Two Facebook page, stated Summerville High would be closed Monday through Sept. 17 "due to volcanic activity" near the school.

The post was shared 212 times since being published just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Dorchester School District Two made a statement letting parents and students know that all schools would be operating as normal on Monday.

It is unclear who made the fake Facebook page.

