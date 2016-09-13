Quantcast

Live 5 News teams up with Red Cross for blood drive

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Every two seconds, someone in America needs blood or platelets. 

In the Lowcountry, about 500 donations are needed every day to meet the need for hospital patients.

A blood drive organized by the Red Cross and Live 5 News Tuesday will take donors of all types. Types AB, O negative, A negative and B negative are especially needed. 

The drive runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the center court of Citadel Mall. 

Donated blood will go toward emergencies, organ transplants, leukemia treatments and more. 

The first 100 donors get a ticket to the South Carolina Aquarium. All donors will receive a coupon for a free haircut at participating Sport Clips locations. 
 
Donors typically need to be 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.

A driver's license or two other forms of ID are required at check in.  

