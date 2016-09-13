Live 5 News teams up with Red Cross for blood drive

Every two seconds, someone in America needs blood or platelets.

In the Lowcountry, about 500 donations are needed every day to meet the need for hospital patients.



A blood drive organized by the Red Cross and Live 5 News Tuesday will take donors of all types. Types AB, O negative, A negative and B negative are especially needed.

The drive runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the center court of Citadel Mall.

Donated blood will go toward emergencies, organ transplants, leukemia treatments and more.



The first 100 donors get a ticket to the South Carolina Aquarium. All donors will receive a coupon for a free haircut at participating Sport Clips locations.



Donors typically need to be 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.

A driver's license or two other forms of ID are required at check in.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.







