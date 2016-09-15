ROADS: Flood waters recede in downtown Charleston following heavy rainfall

The City of Charleston is no longer responding to flooded streets on the peninsula, according to the Charleston County Consolidated dispatch line.

No longer a tropical storm, barricades have been moved aside as Tropical Depression Julia moves slowly off the coast, allowing rainwater to recede.

Some CARTA routes are being rerouted after flooding on Rivers Avenue at Carner Avenue and Dorchester Road.

A coastal flood advisory does remain in the Lowcountry through 9 a.m. due to high tide.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say the storm will continue to move slowly and erratically off the coast for the next few days, producing rainfall of less than an inch along the coastal Carolinas through Friday, as well as a high rip current risk.



