Awendaw-Mclellanville firefighters respond to SUV in flames

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Firefighters responded to an SUV on fire in Awendaw Thursday morning. 

Officials with the Awendaw-Mclellanville Fire Department say they were called to East Cooper Maintenance Facility on the 4800 block of Seewee Road Thursday before 7:30 a.m. 

"Chief 901 arrived to a vehicle fully involved in fire," reads a Facebook post from the fire department. "Engine 901 made an attack on the fire, using foam, and was able to extinguish the fire within minutes."

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

