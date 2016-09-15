Awendaw-Mclellanville firefighters respond to SUV in flames

Firefighters responded to an SUV on fire in Awendaw Thursday morning.
Officials with the Awendaw-Mclellanville Fire Department say they were called to East Cooper Maintenance Facility on the 4800 block of Seewee Road Thursday before 7:30 a.m.
"Chief 901 arrived to a vehicle fully involved in fire," reads a Facebook post from the fire department. "Engine 901 made an attack on the fire, using foam, and was able to extinguish the fire within minutes."
Vehicle fire outside of the gate at the Charleston County Fuel site. Crews on scene at this time. pic.twitter.com/UJuHKVqClU— AMCFD-PIO (@AMCFD) September 15, 2016
Crews extinguishing vehicle fire at 4836 Sewee Road at the East Cooper Fuel Site, outside of the gate. pic.twitter.com/9GnUd8fzl8— AMCFD-PIO (@AMCFD) September 15, 2016
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
