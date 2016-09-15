Woman arrested on Isle of Palms threatens to rip officers' throats out 'like a vampire'

A woman arrested for disorderly conduct on the Isle of Palms spit in an officer’s face and threatened to rip the throats of responders out “like a vampire,” according to an incident report.

Two officers responded to a restaurant parking lot the night of Tuesday, Sept. 13 in reference to a couple having an argument.

A business employee said the couple was arguing loudly, and the woman was arguing with patrons, charging at them and trying to tackle them.

The officers said they noticed a smell of alcohol on Maureen Culbreth’s breath. They said she had bloodshot eyes and difficulty keeping her balance.

She refused to give officers identification, according to a report.

Culbreth was arrested for disorderly conduct because of her “intoxicated state and disorderly disposition,” the report states.

Officers say Culbreth’s ankles were put in shackles after she started to kick the rear side window of a patrol car.

They say she cursed at them and made threats to include having one of the officers killed by United States Representative Trey Gowdy.

She also threatened to kill both officers by ripping their throats out “like a vampire” after spitting in one of their faces, hitting his left ear and eye, the report states.

