Police: Argument over money led to killing of roommate in N. Charleston

North Charleston police say an argument over money led to murder, putting a husband and wife behind bars.

Jeffrey Shiver, 41, of Fort Mill, was pronounced dead at the scene at a home in the 5,000-block of Hyde Avenue in North Charleston, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Kelly Kraus. Shiver died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck, Kraus said.

North Charleston police say what happened at a Hyde Avenue trailer was at first reported as a suspicious death. But investigators later arrested a man and wife,Shiver's roommates, in connection with his death.

Henry Fickling has been charged with murder after Shiver was found face down in his bedroom on Hyde Avenue Wednesday, according to North Charleston spokesman Spencer Pryor. Fickling's wife, Allura Boyd, was charged as an accessory after the fact for failing to tell police, Pryor said.

Officers say the victim had multiple lacerations and bruising to his face.

In an interview with investigators, Fickling confessed to "attacking the victim with his fists and a sharp object" Tuesday afternoon after becoming angry with him over finances.

A fourth roommate, who wasn't at home at the time of the killing, returned Thursday to take a look inside the trailer.

She said Fickling and Boyd were good roommates and that she's still trying to wrap her head around what happened.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.