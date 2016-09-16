Northwoods Mall Youth Escort Policy goes into effect Friday evening

Minors will have new rules to follow at Northwoods Mall starting Friday.

As part of the mall's new Youth Escort Policy, people below the age of 18 will have to be with a guardian at least 21 years old on Friday and Saturday nights after 6 p.m. One parent or guardian over the age of 21 can escort up to three minors.

Mall management says the conduct of unsupervised young people has created an uncomfortable atmosphere for mall visitors, as well as an increasing safety challenge.

Minors can still go to the mall alone on weekends and teens employed at the mall who don't meet age requirements will be issued an ID.

Security will be monitoring all entrances and looking at identification from those who do not look old enough, and unescorted minors will be asked to leave the property.

Mall management says the policy is in response to feedback from the business leaders, local government and the community.

No one incident sparked the change, but they say it is intended to curtail the rising number of unsupervised youth hanging out.



A former mall employee tells Live 5 News the stores were complaining about shoplifting, kids fighting and that is what led up to the policy being put in place.

