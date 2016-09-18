Kolbie Satterfield

MMJ/Reporter



Professional Experience:

While in college I worked for KOMU-TV, the NBC affiliate, in Columbia, Missouri for four years. I kept myself busy while working as a MMJ reporter, anchor, producer, and digital producer.



Hometown:

St. James, Missouri – a very small town smack dab in the middle of rural Missouri. I grew up on a farm so Charleston is a great change of pace!

Education:

I received my B.S. in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast from the Missouri School of Journalism at the University of Missouri. I am also very aware I’m a rare Mizzou Tiger fan living in the wrong part of SEC nation.



Family:

I have two sisters, three brothers, two step-brothers, (are you confused yet?), two dogs and a whole lot of cows – it’s a lot to keep up with! I have the absolute best family and some awesome grandparents who remain the best support system. All my family lives back in Missouri, so they’re really excited to have a new place to vacation .



Hobbies & Interests:

When I am not in the newsroom I love spending time with good friends and even better southern food (if you have a good food recommendation please fill me in)! If I’m not out exploring all the Lowcountry has to offer you can either find me cooking in the kitchen, fishing off a boat, hiking some trails, or on the beach with a really good book. I also grew up an avid hunter so excited so join a skeet team and learn about the hunting seasons down south!



Favorite Books/Music:

Reading is one of my favorite things to do! If you have any good book recommendations, please send them my way as well! A couple of my favorite books are Wild by Cheryl Strayed, The Da Vinci Code by Robert Langdon, and the classic Where the Red Fern Grows by Wilson Rawls.



Likes Best About the Lowcountry:

The delicious food, friendly people, and endless beautiful things to go explore!



Most interesting assignment:I absolutely love weather and studied meteorology in college, which is fitting because my most interesting assignment deals with weather. I covered rapid floods that consumed the heart of Missouri and after many detours and reroutes arrived to a flooded neighborhood along Lake of the Ozarks. There I told the stories of people losing their homes to the high waters. I also spoke with officials who managed the flood gates for a large lake near the area that contributed to the flooding. In the end, their stories didn't add up. That story taught me a lot about fact checking everything – and I mean everything.

Contact:

Email Kolbie

Like on Facebook

Follow on Twitter