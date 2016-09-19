Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Ravenel

Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire in Ravenel early Monday morning, according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

Dispatchers say firefighters with the St. Paul's Fire Department were called to the 5700 block of Savannah Highway, near Landover Road, at 5 a.m.

Firefighters on scene say the home is abandoned.

This is a developing story.

