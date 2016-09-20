Multiple accidents cause traffic hang up on I-26 eastbound

Several accidents forced drivers to undergo more than an hour-long drive on I-26 from Summerville to downtown Charleston Tuesday morning.

Drive times from Summerville eastbound to downtown Charleston were as high as 82 minutes between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Tuesday. At 8:35 a.m., the drive time dropped down to 25 minutes.

The right, eastbound lane near Mall Drive was closed as Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash there around 4 a.m. The accident was fatal, according to Highway Patrol.

Some motorists navigated through an 8-mile backup after a crash near the Ashley Phosphate Avenue exit around 7:20 a.m. The crash has since been cleared.

Speeds were still slow near the University Boulevard exit for some time after a crash was cleared there.

An accident near Aviation Avenue also slowed speeds Tuesday morning, but no lanes were closed.

