Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in I-26 accident

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a bicyclist who was killed while riding on I-26 early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say 33-year-old of Henry Chestnut of North Charleston died at the scene from injuries he sustained in the accident at 4 a.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is the investigating agency.

Officials with South Carolina Highway Patrol say Chestnut was riding a bicycle on I-26 eastbound near Montague Avenue when he was hit by a car traveling in the same direction.

Troopers say the victim was not wearing a helmet.

A right, eastbound lane was closed through 7 a.m. as Highway Patrol troopers responded.

The crash was one of several accidents that forced drivers to sit through more than an hour of traffic Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.