Police: Man breaks into Chuck E. Cheese's, says he was looking for food

A man has been charged with three counts of burglary after breaking into a Chuck E. Cheese's Tuesday morning, officers say.

Officers went to the Rivers Avenue family entertainment center and restaurant just before 4 a.m. after hearing reports of loud banging coming from the building. An officer arrived to see Robert Brown running away from the scene.

The officer was able to catch up to Brown and arrest him in the middle of Rivers Avenue, according to the report. Brown told officers he broke into the building to look for food.

Officers believe Brown broke a window and went inside. They also say the building's power was turned off.

According to the report, a screwdriver Brown had on his person was placed into evidence.

