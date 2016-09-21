West Ashley Farmers Market opens for business Wednesday

The West Ashley Farmers Market will officially open for business Wednesday.

Originally scheduled to open on Sept. 14, the farmers market was postponed when rain from Tropical storm Julia poured down on the Lowcountry.

Put on by the City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs and the City of Charleston Parks Department, the event will feature 32 vendors, including nine farmers and growers.

The event will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Ackerman Park and runs every Wednesday through Oct. 26.

