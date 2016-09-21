North Charleston officers searching for missing disabled man

North Charleston police officers need your help finding a missing man with mental disabilities and Parkinson's disease.

Officers say Kirby Gathers, 60, was last seen Tuesday at a home on Starlett Avenue in the Pepperhill neighborhood.

Gathers was wearing khaki pants and a white T-shirt. We're told frequents the Meeting Street area in downtown Charleston.

Officers were told Gathers needs to take several medications.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charleston County Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.