Police stop man dressed as clown on Ravenel Bridge, say he 'checked out ok'

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says they stopped and spoke to a man dressed as a clown on the Ravenel Bridge Wednesday.

According to a tweet from the agency, someone reportedly called about a clown walking in the pedestrian lane, possibly with a weapon, around noon.

Officers say the man did not have a weapon and "checked out okay."

Michael Davies said he was driving along the bridge towards downtown Charleston to pick up his daughter for early release when he spotted the clown on the bridge.

Davies said when he was returning home he told his daughter, Taylor, about the clown and spotted him as he was being let go by police.

That's when Taylor took some video.

