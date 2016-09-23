Man pleads guilty to killing wife, shooting nieces

A man has been sentenced to prison in the 2014 deadly shooting of his wife, as well as the shootings of his two teenage nieces.

Darryl Flowers pleaded guilty to murder, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of kidnapping Thursday, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. He has been sentenced to 40 years for the murder and 30 years for each remaining charge.

The incident happened in June 2014 at a home on the 50 block of Ellwod Place, off Medway Road and Pine Grove Road. Deputies responded to find Tammy Flowers dead of gunshot wounds and two teenagers critically injured.

Deputies searched for Flowers, but could only find his vehicle. He ditched the car and had a friend drive him to a home in Lincolnville, investigators say. When the friend went in the house and came back out, Flowers and the vehicle were gone.

Flowers was found driving on JFK Highway in Maryland the next day, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say he initially refused to stop for Maryland State Police, but when he did, he cut his throat and wrists with a box cutter.

He has since healed and will now serve his sentence.

