Mount Pleasant officers looking for man with 9 outstanding warrants

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man with nine outstanding warrants.
Officers say Nathan Scott is wanted for the following charges:
1.Trafficking Cocaine
2.Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWID) Marijuana in Proximity to a School/Playground
3.PWID Marijuana
4.PWID Cocaine Base in Proximity to a School/Playground
5.PWID Cocaine Base
6.PWID Cocaine in Proximity to a School/Playground
7.Distribution of Cocaine
8.Distribution of Cocaine in Proximity to a School/Playground
9.Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime?
Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call Pfc. Lynch at 843-884-4176.
If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111. Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to an arrest.
