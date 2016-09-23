Mount Pleasant officers looking for man with 9 outstanding warrants

Quantcast

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man with nine outstanding warrants.

Officers say Nathan Scott is wanted for the following charges: 

1.Trafficking Cocaine
2.Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWID) Marijuana in Proximity to a School/Playground
3.PWID Marijuana
4.PWID Cocaine Base in Proximity to a School/Playground
5.PWID Cocaine Base
6.PWID Cocaine in Proximity to a School/Playground
7.Distribution of Cocaine
8.Distribution of Cocaine in Proximity to a School/Playground
9.Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime? 

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call Pfc. Lynch at 843-884-4176. 

If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111. Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to an arrest. 

