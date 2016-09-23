Burke teacher on leave after being accused of 'inappropriate activities'

A female teacher at Burke High School is on administrative leave after being accused of "inappropriate activities" with juvenile students.

According to the incident report released by the Charleston Police Department, a school resource officer was notified of the allegations on Monday. The teacher is currently on administrative leave.

"Police are investigating the situation and we are helping in any way we can with it," Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said.

Officials with the Charleston County School District are declining to comment further on the personnel matter.

"When you have an investigation, anything that is said can be used, it can be turned around in the wrong way and it can get in the way of the investigation," Pruitt said.

CCSD is reporting safety is the number one concern throughout this ongoing investigation.

"We've always tried to prove, within this school district, that one of the most important things is safety for students," Pruitt said.

This is a developing story. CPD reports no arrests have been made.

