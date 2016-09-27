Police: Man charged in Rivers Ave. bank robbery

A 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with a Tuesday afternoon bank robbery in North Charleston, police say.

Joshua Dodes has been charged with entering a bank with intent to steal, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, a man entered the South State Bank in the 7800 block of Rivers Avenue and demanded money, and subsequently left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, Pryor said.

Pryor confirmed shortly after the robbery had been reported that a man had been detained and was being questioned.

