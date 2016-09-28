Dr. Jill Biden stumping for congressional candidate in Charleston

Person. (Source: Fran Person for U.S. Congress)

Dr. Jill Biden will be in Charleston to campaign for a congressional candidate Wednesday.

The Second Lady is stumping for democrat Fran Person, who is running to represent the state's fifth district.

Person worked as Vice president Joe Biden's personal aide for the past eight years.

Biden's spokesperson says she will attend two events, a lunch and an evening reception.

