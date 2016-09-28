Two winning lottery tickets sold in the Lowcountry

South Carolina Education Lottery officials say not just one, but two winning lottery tickets were sold at a convenience store in Mount Pleasant.

Two tickets worth $100,000 were purchased at Circle K #2720874, 404 W. Coleman Blvd.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Tuesday, Sept. 27

2, 4, 13, 14, and 36 Power-Up: 2

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.