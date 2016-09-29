CCSO: 'Suspicious containers' contained diesel fuel, pose no threat to community

Officials say these containers found under a van prompted an investigation by a bomb squad Thursday morning. (Source: Live 5)

After sending in a bomb squad to investigate, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office says some containers of gas and oil found stacked under a van on Savage Road Thursday morning pose no threat to the community.

Emergency responders are clearing the scene after responding to the suspicious activity call on the 1900 block of Savage Road for several hours. Charleston County dispatchers say deputies were called to the scene around 7 a.m.

A worker at Audio Warehouse tells us he found three metal gas cans under one of their work vans, as well as a can of oil. He looked at security video to find a man put them there around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday before driving off.

Just after 10 a.m Thursday, deputies said the containers were filled with diesel fuel.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.