5 Around Town: MOJA Arts Festival, Oktoberfest

Here are some things to do on the first weekend of October:



Daniel Island Oktoberfest

Come out to MUSC Health Stadium this Sunday to celebrate the German culture with food, drink, music, games and much more at Daniel

Island Oktoberfest!



MUSC Health Stadium will host the annual German festival from noon to 5 p.m. and there will be games on hand, like the bratwurst eating contest, and the tug-of-war. Teams will compete to be crowned the champions of 2016 Oktoberfest.



The Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons will be playing for the Football fans on the stadium's giant video board. The Charleston Battery's playoff game will be streamed starting at 4 p.m.



Tickets are $15 for adults and free for children 12 and younger. The first 500 people through the gate will also get an Oktoberfest mug. More details can be found here: http://bsportsent.com/events/oktoberfest-2016/.



Park Circle Oktoberfest



The North Charleston neighborhood's Oktoberfest, "Welcoming Palmetto to the Circle," is a free event and popular restaurants like EVO Pizzeria and The Brew Cellar will host the event Saturday at O'Hear Avenue and Empire Avenue. The festival is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. will feature food, drinks, live music and more.



Palmetto Brewing will offer each of its local beers and introduce a traditional Oktoberfest Märzen. Local vendors and restaurants will serve up Bavarian food to fit the Oktoberfest theme. More information can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/259015344485461/



MOJA Arts Festival

The annual MOJA Arts Festival: A Celebration of African-American and Caribbean Arts, is back for its 33rd year.

The festival started on Thursday and continues into the weekend.



The MOJA Arts Festival is a festival produced and directed by the City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs



MOJA is a festival celebration of harmony among all people in our community. The Festival highlights the many African-American and Caribbean contributions to western and world cultures, with dance, music, theater and much more. More information can be found here: http://www.mojafestival.com/home/.



