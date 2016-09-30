Magnitude 1.7 earthquake recorded in Ladson

An earthquake just barely shook an area of Ladson around 7 a.m. Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The magnitude 1.7 quake occurred near Dorchester Road. Tremors under 2.5 are typically not felt.

The Lowcountry was home to one of the largest known earthquakes to have occurred on North America's east coast.

The event, which happened the night of Aug. 31, 1886, "lasted less than a minute but resulted in 60 deaths and extensive damage in Charleston," according to this report by the South Carolina Emergency Preparedness Division.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says earthquakes still happen regularly in South Carolina. "The Palmetto State has a seismic past and will, no doubt, tremble again as quakes shake the ground beneath our feet," reads a passage on the DNR website.

