Extradited Holly Hill murder suspects arraigned in court Monday

Derrick Coleman and Antly Scott were both arrested in Foley, Alabama on Wednesday, according to a source close to the investigation. (Source: Baldwin County Jail)

Two men extradited from Alabama in connection with a quadruple murder in Holly Hill last summer appeared before a judge Monday afternoon.

Derrick Coleman and Antly Scott were formally charged in the July 15, 2015, shootings and face four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, first-degree burglary, and firearms possession.

The men arrived back in South Carolina late Saturday afternoon, after authorities said they were in Alabama for several weeks.

Family members of the victims attended the arraignment, many wearing buttons with images of their loved ones. A victim's advocate said the family members intend to be present in every hearing in the case.

"They will address the court at the bond hearing, but we do want it to be noted that this family has been deeply affected,” she said. “Children have been lost, brothers have been lost, moms have been lost, as a result of these violent acts."

Investigators believe the men, along with Robert Bailey of Eutawville, shot and killed Jerome Butler, 50; Krystal Hutto, 28; Shamekia Sanders, 17; and Tamara Perry, 14, during a robbery. A surviving child was found shot.

They also believe the incident was drug-related.

After the hearing, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell told reporters the case is still under investigation, and more charges are coming. He reassured the community of Holly Hill his team will not rest until the case is complete.

"My concern is to get everybody off the streets that have, and had, any knowledge of this case,” he said.

Bailey told the judge he is not a murderer at his arraignment last Thursday. The judge did not set bond, saying only a circuit judge could set bond in a murder case.

Coleman and Scott answered yes and no questions from the judge, while their attorneys stood by their side.

Ravenell also said his deputies have security measures in place to keep the men separated in jail.

