Elderly man killed in West Ashley mobile home fire

Officials believe an elderly man who died in a West Ashley mobile home fire was asleep during the blaze.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Rochelle Avenue Sunday. According to a news release, crews showed up to the home less than four minutes after being called to find smoke and flames.

An as-yet unidentified 71-year-old man was found inside a bedroom and taken to an area hospital. Officials say he did not survive.

Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen, near the stove and microwave outside of the victim's bedroom. One of the two smoke alarms inside the home was not functioning, according to the Charleston Fire Department.

The Charleston County Coroner will identify the victim.

The Charleston Fire Department reminds citizens of these important tips:

1) Place smoke alarms on every level of the home and near sleeping areas.

2) Install smoke alarms within bedroom areas to improve coverage.

3) Test smoke alarms monthly and change batteries annually.

4) Never disconnect smoke alarms.

