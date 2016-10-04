Emergency officials encourage preparation as Matthew eyes South Carolina

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley declared a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon, calling for coastal evacuations before a dangerous hurricane moves just off the Lowcountry coast later this week.

The South Carolina coast is on standby as hurricane Matthew rages in the Caribbean.



Emergency officials and the American Red Cross are urging you to put a game plan together Tuesday as the Category 4 Hurricane tracks closer toward the U.S. coast. They encourage taking the time to check what supplies you have and stocking up on things you need.



When building emergency kits and reviewing plans, your kids should be top of mind.

“Another way you can keep kids safe during a storm is to make sure there are items with them. Pillows, blankets, their favorite stuffed animals," Jennifer Heisler says for families planning to leave town. "Bring those comfort items with them."

Know your evacuation zone:

