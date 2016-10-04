Two Lowcountry areas raise OPCON levels as Matthew sets eyes on Bahamas

Matthew's track as of 5 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: Live 5 News)

Several South Carolina counties have updated their readiness levels in an effort make sure they are prepared as Hurricane Matthew sets eyes on Bahamas.

The state readiness level is normally OPCON 5.

Georgetown County and Edisto Beach have both changed to OPCON level 3, meaning an emergency situation is likely.

Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties are currently on standby at a level 4, which means officials are reviewing safety plans.

State OPCON levels, according to SCEMD:

Closures:

City of North Charleston offices closed Wednesday

Event cancellations

Charleston Stand Down Against Homelessness will be postponed to later date

Goose Creek Fall Festival rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22

Oblique Health & Fitness Expo planned for Saturday will be postponed to later date

