Man accused of fondling woman charged with assault and battery

Officers say they have arrested the man they believe fondled a woman Monday.

Investigators say Bob Drayton fondled a woman on Meeting Street after asking her for a hug. Before that, he followed a female victim into an elevator at the Charleston School of Law, asked for a hug and fled investigators say.

The 40-year-old from North Charleston has been charged with second-degree assault and battery for fondling the woman. Additional charges are pending, according to officials with the Charleston Police Department.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.