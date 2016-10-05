Quantcast

Firefighters give all-clear after investigating report of fire at North Charleston City Hall

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Firefighters have given the all-clear after investigating reports of fire at North Charleston City Hall Wednesday morning. 

The North Charleston Fire Department was dispatched to the building on City Hall Lane just after 5:30 a.m. after someone smelled smoke.

A representative for the department says the building is fine. 

