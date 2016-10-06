Officials: Man shot in exchange with deputies has died

Investigators say the man who was wounded in an incident involving deputies Wednesday afternoon has died.

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office identified the man as 35-year-old Lucas Felkel. At a press conference Wednesday, investigators said a motorist, who was apparently agitated over an evacuation route, was injured in a gunfight with deputies.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said the incident happened at an employees' parking lot at the Dupont plant on Cypress Gardens Road.

The sheriff's office received a call from the Moncks Corner Police Department, whose officers were manning a traffic evacuation detour at Highway 52 and Gilliard Road, just outside of Moncks Corner.

"An individual at that detour negotiated, knocked some cones down and made some remarks to the officers at the scene," Lewis said.

Lewis said he didn't know at the time what the subject told the officers, but did say there was some indication by the subject that the officers were in danger.

"His actions placed the officers in danger," Lewis said. "The Moncks Corner police called the sheriff's office for assistance and we responded and picked up the chase on Old Highway 52."

The sheriff's office said that at some point the deputies had the subject stopped, but the driver "drove in a reckless manner toward the officers."

Lewis said the deputies followed Felkel to the Dupont employees parking lot on Cypress Gardens Road, where he got out of his vehicle, pointed a firearm at the deputies and started shooting at them.

