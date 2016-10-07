I-26 traffic flow back to normal

All lanes on I-26 between Charleston and Columbia are back to normal after crews undid the I-26 lane reversal Friday.

According to a statement released Thursday night, crews with the South Carolina Department of Transportation would begin operations at 10 a.m. They said the process would take three hours and no one would be allowed on eastbound lanes until it was complete.

Law enforcement officers started by stopping traffic from entering reversed lanes at the I-26, I-526 merge.

Those who still wanted to evacuate Friday were strongly encouraged to do so before 10 a.m. in order to get out of the Lowcountry faster.

