Curfew to be enforced in Williamsburg County

Williamsburg County residents will be under a curfew Friday night as the area awaits the effects of Hurricane Matthew.

According to a news release, law enforcement agencies will enforce a curfew starting at 8 p.m. and ending at 8 a.m. until further notice.

county officials are asking businesses to consider closing at 7 p.m. Friday. They say the storm is expected to start affecting Williamsburg County around 4 p.m.

Williamsburg County Emergency Management Division is now at operating condition level one, meaning they consider a threat to be imminent.

Citizens needing assistance evacuating their homes are asked to call 843-354-0804. Citizens are asked to bring medications, personal items, portable beds, toiletries, important documents and linens.

