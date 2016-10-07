Power to Kiawah and Seabook islands will be cut off, officials say

Officials at Berkeley Electric say they're shutting off power to Kiawah and Seabrook islands.

"We are proactively de-energizing the Kiawah and Seabrook Islands," Leisa Stilley with Berkeley Electric said. "We believe this is the safest thing to do and could prevent unnecessary damage."

Earlier on Friday, officials with the Town of Kiawah Island said power will be cut from the island if water starts to flood substations at Berkeley Electric. If that occurred, they said, it would take 7 to 10 days to restore power to the island.

Officials with Berkeley Electric say it may not take that long to restore power, but could not give an estimate.

"I would anticipate that it won’t take that long, but who can say for sure at this point," Stilley said.

"Residents who have remained on Kiawah may still have time to evacuate, and those who left should consider extending their stays elsewhere," Kiawah Island officials say. Once residents leave, they will not be allowed back into the Town until the mayor says so, according to a news release. Officials will release information on their website, www.kiawahisland.org.

Be advised: Berkeley Electric will be shutting off power to Kiawah and Seabrook Island this afternoon. — St Johns Fire (@STJFD) October 7, 2016

