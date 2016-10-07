Summerville PD: Man caught attempting to burglarize empty home during evacuation

Officers with the Summerville Police Department say they arrested a man trying to burglarize a home after its owners evacuated.
“The suspect was still inside of a person's garage and was easily apprehended due to a quick, overwhelming response by our officers, and with the assistance of CPI Security Systems,” according to a Facebook post from the Summerville Police Department.
“The citizens of Summerville can rest a little easier knowing their Police Department is on the job and your safety and property are our #1 priority,” the post continues.
Live 5 News has reached out to the Summerville Police Department for more details.
