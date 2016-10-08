Quantcast

Pawleys Island firefighters respond to fire during hurricane Matthew

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency officials responded to a fire on Pawleys Island as Hurricane Matthew brushed the South Carolina coast Saturday morning. 

According to officials with the Pawleys Island Police Department, firefighters endured heavy rain and wind as they battled a blaze on the 200 block of Atlantic Avenue.

 According to pictures from the scene, most of the fire is out.

