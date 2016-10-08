WINDS: Charleston County warns of traveling on bridges

Officials warned Charleston County residents to stay off bridges as Matthew marched past the Lowcountry Saturday.

At a 9:30 a.m. press conference at the Charleston County Emergency Operations Center, officials said wind conditions had made several bridges in Charleston County unsafe for travel. Anyone who drives over them is doing so at their own risk, they said. They also announced services by Charleston County EMS, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, fire departments and other agencies would be suspended while wind conditions were dangerous. First responders are now back on the ground.

Officials say announcements like these are made whenever winds are sustained at 40 mph.

In a news release issued earlier Saturday, officials warned against traveling on the following high span and exposed bridges:

Arthur Ravenel, Jr.

Ashley River bridges (old and new)

Ben Sawyer Bridge (Sullivan's Island Bridge)

Cosgrove Bridge (The North Bridge)

Dawhoo River Bridge (on Edisto Highway SC 174)

Don Holt Bridge (I-526 over the Cooper River between North Charleston and Daniel Island)

Isle of Palms Connector

James Island Connector

Limehouse Bridge

McKinley Washington Bridge (The "Edisto Bridge" Hwy. 174 over the Edisto River near Edisto Island)

Stono River Bridge (connects James Island to Johns Island over Maybank Highway)

Wando River Bridge (I-526 over the Wando River in Mount Pleasant)

Wappoo Bridge (connects W. Ashley to James Island)

Westmoreland Bridge (I-526 over the Ashley River between North Charleston and West Ashley)

