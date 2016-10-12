Ashborough residents see Ashley river rise in front yards

A man watches the rising water in the Ashborough community Tuesday. (Source: Live 5)

Flooding in the Ashborough neighborhood on Wednesday. (Source: Live 5)

People who live in Summerville's Ashborough neighborhood take pride in live along the Ashley River. But as the water rose Tuesday, the river crept into front yards, surrounding the beautiful homes.

You can see the Ashley River is creeping into their front yards right now.

Tuesday evening, residents unloaded sandbags to put on doorsteps and near garage doors.

Neighbors have parked their cars down the block, rolling up their pants and walking through the floods to get home.

This all comes as the downpour from Hurricane Matthew has caused area rivers to overflow their banks.

For many this is a reminder of the October flooding one year ago.

The flood warning is in effect until 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.