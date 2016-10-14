5 Around Town: Race for the Cure, book sale and oyster roast

This weekend, you can enjoy time with friends and family around the Lowcounty.

Let's start with a race to help raise awareness for breast cancer.



The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure



The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is happening Saturday, October 15th to help bring awareness to the breast cancer movement and you can help raise money for this cause by running or walking with others right here in the Lowcountry. The race kicks off at Family Circle Tennis Center & Volvo Car Stadium on Daniel Island.



The 1-mile Fun Run/Walk begins at 8:45 a.m. and the 5K Run/Walk begins at 9:15 a.m. Registration is $45 and will be available the morning of the race. The race is family friendly and there will be activities for kids, food and much more! For more information visit: http://komenlowcountry.org/





That BIG Book Sale



This weekend the Charleston Friends of the Library are putting on their annual BIG Book Sale to raise funds for the Charleston County Public Library. With great bargains, good books and a chance to support your library system, all are invited Friday through

Sunday at the Omar Shrine Auditorium in Mount Pleasant



Books, DVDs, books and CDs, will be available with prices starting at $.50!



The book sale will run:

Friday: 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information visit: http://www.charlestonlibraryfriends.org/





East Cooper Meals on Wheels 4th Annual Oyster Roast



East Cooper Meals on Wheels is holding its 4th Annual Oyster Roast on Sunday, October 16th from 3 pm to 6 pm in Mount Pleasant at Palmetto Islands County Park.



Proceeds benefit the mission of providing daily nutrition to residents who are home-bound or unable to provide their own meals.



The event will include a BBQ Competition, live music, additional food, and beverages.



Admission, if purchased in advance online, is $35 and is all-inclusive. There is a $20 option which includes everything except oysters. Children under 12 are $10, while children under 5 are free.

For more information visit: http://www.ecmow.org/