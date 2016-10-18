Crash on Ravenel Bridge slows traffic heading out of Mount Pleasant

A crash on the Ravenel Bridge caused a major traffic back-up heading out of Mount Pleasant Tuesday morning.

Officers say the crash, reported at 7 a.m. Tuesday, forced them to close two southbound lanes as they responded. Residual traffic remained on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard and on I-526 westbound well after the lanes were reopened.

At 9 a.m., it was taking motorists 75 minutes to go from Mount Pleasant via Hwy 17 to West Ashley. The drive from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley via I-526 westbound was taking 29 minutes, Live 5 News Traffic Anchor Adrianne Bradshaw said.

At 10 a.m., traffic was moving smoothly again.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.