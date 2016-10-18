Buildings at Trident Tech cleared for re-entry after gas leak

Two buildings at Trident Technical College have been reopened after a gas leak Tuesday morning, school officials say.

In a message to students at 9:50 a.m., Trident Tech officials said buildings 940 and 950 were back open after a brief evacuation.

The North Charleston Fire Department was called to investigate reports of a gas leak around 9 a.m., Charleston County dispatchers say.

The scene was cleared around 10 a.m.

