Buildings at Trident Tech cleared for re-entry after gas leak

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Two buildings at Trident Technical College have been reopened after a gas leak Tuesday morning, school officials say. 

In a message to students at 9:50 a.m., Trident Tech officials said buildings 940 and 950 were back open after a brief evacuation.

The North Charleston Fire Department was called to investigate reports of a gas leak around 9 a.m., Charleston County dispatchers say. 

The scene was cleared around 10 a.m. 

