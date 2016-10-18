Charleston tops list of small cities in the U.S.

Charleston is once again ranked number one on a "best of" list, this time in Condé Nast Traveler's index of the best small cities in the United States.

More than 159,000 of the luxury travel magazine's readers rated their favorite cities in the U.S. in their 2016 Readers' Choice Awards survey, according to Condé Nast Traveler. Charleston is number one in their list of 15 cities with populations of under 150,000.

"With its beautiful gardens, vibrantly painted Georgian houses along Rainbow Row, and carriages clacking across cobblestone streets, Charleston remains one of the country’s most picturesque cities," an article on the magazine's website states. "Underneath its sleepy charm, the city is known for its dynamic food scene—where destination dining reflects its English, French, and West African roots—along with a thriving theater scene, bustling King Street, and historic City Market. Come evening, stroll along The Battery and take it all in."

Coming in at number two is Aspen, Colorado. Savannah is in fifth place, and Asheville ranks at number 10.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.