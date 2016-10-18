NCPD collecting items to aid hurricane victims

Law enforcement agencies from across the state are collecting items for a South Carolina city impacted by Hurricane Matthew.

Officials say 75 percent of Nichols, South Carolina is under water after the storm. Seventy five percent of the residents are senior citizens and over 90 percent do not have flood insurance, they say.

The North Charleston Police Department will park its pink cruiser, “Hope,” outside of North Charleston City Hall Tuesday morning through 5 p.m. Thursday, for citizens and businesses to stop by and pack the cruiser with the supplies below.

Items needed:

Heavy duty face masks for demo

Thick work gloves

Gatorade/bottled water

Gift cards

Cleaning supplies/laundry detergent

Rags/old towels

Trash bags/grocery bags

Tissue paper

Moving boxes

Plastic storage boxes

New socks/underwear/undershirts

Cereal bars

Pillows

Work goggles

36-inch crowbars

Heavyweight hammers

Diapers

Baby wipes

Mops

Buckets

Brooms

Paper towels

Personal hygiene items

1st aid items

Hand sanitizer

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.