NCPD collecting items to aid hurricane victims

Law enforcement agencies from across the state are collecting items for a South Carolina city impacted by Hurricane Matthew.   

Officials say 75 percent of Nichols, South Carolina is under water after the storm.  Seventy five percent of the residents are senior citizens and over 90 percent do not have flood insurance, they say.

The North Charleston Police Department will park its pink cruiser, “Hope,” outside of North Charleston City Hall Tuesday morning through 5 p.m. Thursday, for citizens and businesses to stop by and pack the cruiser with the supplies below. 

Items needed: 

  • Heavy duty face masks for demo
  • Thick work gloves
  • Gatorade/bottled water
  • Gift cards
  • Cleaning supplies/laundry detergent 
  • Rags/old towels
  • Trash bags/grocery bags
  • Tissue paper
  • Moving boxes
  • Plastic storage boxes
  • New socks/underwear/undershirts 
  • Cereal bars
  • Pillows
  • Work goggles
  • 36-inch crowbars
  • Heavyweight hammers
  • Diapers
  • Baby wipes
  • Mops
  • Buckets
  • Brooms
  • Paper towels
  • Personal hygiene items
  • 1st aid items
  • Hand sanitizer

