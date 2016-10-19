Over 1,000 Citadel cadets start day of service

Over 1,000 Citadel cadets will participate in a day of volunteering Wednesday.

According to a news release, more than 1,200 cadets— freshmen and sophomores—will board buses as the sun rises and spread across the Lowcountry to learn by serving.

All cadets and many faculty and staff will either take part in community service, shadowing business leaders or attending ethics training from a global organization, the release states.

Underclassmen will help lead STEM and literacy classroom activities, clean up parks, prepare food and deliver meals.

On Leadership Day, and once a month going forward as the release states, cadets will help run a food pantry for homeless veterans on campus.

Hosted in partnership with Soldiers' Angels, the Cadets hope to feed nearly 200 at-risk and homeless veterans. Takeaway meals will be provided from noon until 3:30 at the Altman Athletic Center end of The Citadel’s Johnson Hagood Stadium parking area. The next event will be held Nov. 10.

Freshman and sophomore cadets are also set to visit 18 Charleston County schools to assist with STEM and literacy activities, work on school improvement projects and build relationships with students.

The Charleston County School Department says the cadets will visit Minnie Hughes, Ladson, Ellington, A.C. Corcoran, Pepperhill, Pinehurst, North Charleston, Goodwin, North Charleston Creative Arts, Hursey, James B. Edwards, Burns, Murray LaSaine, Mary Ford, Sanders-Clyde, James Simons, Simmons-Pinckney, and Charleston Development Academy from 10 a.m. until noon.

Other cadets will participate in service-learning events at locations to include James Spann Elementary in Summerville, the Association for the blind, the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Ronald McDonald House, Sea Island Habitat for Humanity and Veterans on Deck.

