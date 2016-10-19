Elderly man struck, killed on Sniders Hwy

Colleton County authorities say a 73-year-old Florida man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Sniders Hwy Tuesday evening.

"Witnesses advised the man stepped from the curb into the path of a westbound Honda Accord," Colleton County Fire Chief Barry McRoy said. "He suffered multiple traumatic injuries and was not breathing when Firefighter-Paramedics arrived minutes later."

McRoy says the man's wife was also taken to an area hospital, though she was not injured.

The Walterboro Police Department is investigating the crash, which happened shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The victim has not yet been identified.

