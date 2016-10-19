Crews recover body of man who fell out of boat while fishing with son

Crews have recovered the body of a man who fell out of a boat while fishing with his son in the Tail Race Canal, authorities say.

The body of Theodore James Phlegar, Jr., 65, was found at 1:27 p.m., Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury said. Phlegar's death has been ruled accidental, Salisbury said.

“We located his body in the immediate vicinity of where he went down,” Salisbury said.

Salisbury said the agency was called to the waterway in Moncks Corner around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities said Phlegar was in the rear of the boat, and his son was in front, roughly 500 yards from the Santee dam before the incident happened.

Just before noon, crews were searching near the William H. Dennis boat landing.

“We searched using divers and a side-scan sonar,” Salisbury said.

Water conditions were poor Wednesday, according to Salisbury, with only two to three feet of visibility during the search process.

"It's a very swift river,” he said. “We immediately asked Santee Cooper to secure the water, which they did. That helps us a lot with our divers, and that helped us recover him quickly."

Phlager lived in Summerville with his wife. Two of his children, including his son who was involved in the incident, were at the scene Wednesday.

The Chief said they are upset about what happened, as to be expected.

"We went over what the next steps are,” Salisbury said. “They're just ready to move on and are very appreciative for what everyone has done."

The Berkeley County Rescue Squad was assisted by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resources, Macedonia Fire Department, and the Santee Circle Volunteer Fire Department.

