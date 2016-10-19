Man arrested after allegedly hurling racial slurs at black TV reporter

A man is facing charges after hurling racial slurs at a news reporter on a downtown Charleston street, according to a report from the Charleston Police Department.

Veteran reporter Steve Crump of WBTV in Charlotte and his videographer were next to their news van on Broad Street ahead of Hurricane Matthew’s stint in the Lowcountry when Brian Eybers, of Virginia, yelled “what are you doing here,” and called Crump “n----r” and “n---a,” the police report states.

According to the report, Eybers then blocked the duo’s news van, keeping them from getting away.

Crump told the Charlotte Observer Eybers was making a video about the neighborhood.

“He was doing commentary of the neighborhood,” Crump said. “Then he starts off saying, ‘There’s a black guy walking around here, no he’s a slave, no he’s the n-word.’

“I went from zero to 60 like that,” Crump told the newspaper.

“Steve isn’t going to let something like that lie,” Dennis Milligan, WBTV’s news director added.

When officers arrived, Eybers admitted to calling Crump the racial slurs, the report states.

According to the report, Eybers was arrested for disorderly conduct. Afterward, officers allegedly found a crack pipe on his person.

Eybers was booked at the Charleston County Detention Center on Oct. 8 and given a $722 bond for charges of congregating for an unlawful purpose and possession of drug paraphernalia. At last check Thursday, he was still there.

